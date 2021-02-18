In response to the letter from Mr. Tom Reed, published on Feb. 8, 2021: Post Civil War, the United States of America is (slowly) evolving into a more equitable country where all people have the opportunity to lead a peaceful and fulfilling life!
If he thinks that “liberal Democrats” are screaming at him, then he should turn down the volume on his TV! He apparently thinks that President Biden is a closet socialist (I suspect he really means communist), because his policies are aimed at creating a level playing field for all American citizens, then he should go back and read the Constitution in which the Founding Fathers sought to establish a just society for the benefit of all citizens where freedom of speech and religious worship were guaranteed.
I don’t know which “liberal media” he has stumbled across, but the TV stations and newspapers I see have all reported in depth on the demonstrations out West — and in other parts of the country — and showed incidents of violence and looting of shops.
Unfortunately many homes and businesses have been lost due to the economic effects of the pandemic, but President Biden’s plans are aimed at restoring as many of these losses as possible and also creating clean new jobs which will be well-paid and minimize the effect of global warming, thus reducing the effect on the environment we pass on to our children and grandchildren. So the president is planning to rejoin the Paris Accord and work with all the other nations to bring down CO2 levels. As for taxation and overspending ... does he remember the trillion handout the last administration handed to the top 1 percent — millionaires and billionaires — all without plans to cover the massive debt? In the midst of a global pandemic it would seem eminent sense to rejoin the WHO and work with other nations to fight this deadly scourge.
The USA is approaching energy independence for supplies of both oil and natural gas, a situation that ex-President Trump bragged about!
And, finally, I am puzzled by the connection between COVID relief checks and abortions in foreign countries! Perhaps he is still reliving the last four long years?
Gordon Knox
Indiana