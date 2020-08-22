I wish writer Lawrence Turton (Aug. 4) could show us any person who has “suffered 400 years of enslavement, murder and oppression.” Beginning in paragraph five, Turton takes total license with his rebuttal of my previous letter, using terms such as “assume,” “seems to assert” and “infers.” My point was their allegations of racism in Indiana County, which was a conduit for the Underground Railroad. I believe Turton made his accusations from the hypersensitive liberal viewpoint and not from any misunderstanding of my writing.
My major interaction with Blacks at IUP was with my adviser, Dr. Robert Vowels, professor of economics, who was highly intelligent and dressed in suit and tie daily. There must have been some mutual respect because he and two colleagues selected me, along with my cousin and one other student, to accompany them to a lecture at Carnegie Tech back in the mid-'60s. No big deal, but I felt honored to be asked.
BLM wants to eliminate the norm of a married mother and father raising kids together. I never said or inferred that raising kids can’t be successful in another mode, but I recall reading Freud’s statement that the thing every child wants most is to have its father present at bedtime.
As far as me competing “with these fine professionals for their positions,” my bachelor’s degree met my career goals. I never had a reason to join academia’s mutual admiration society of fine people, and I never had to move from Indiana to find rewarding employment. I admire scholars so long as they aren’t elitists.
I have two requests of Turton: Brush-up on Hayakawa’s “Language In Thought and Action,” and vote Trump/Pence 2020.
Writer Kathy Olsen (Aug. 16) apparently doesn’t realize how many union members vote Republican, one reason being that they believe in our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, which the DemoComms fervently want to abolish. Now the NYPD union has endorsed Trump!
My family is better off economically since Trump took office, no doubt about it. How did mail-in voting suddenly become a right? It became a pseudo right when the DemoComms realized there might be some chance to pull another scam like their unsuccessful Russia collusion hoax. I am voting the old-fashioned American way!
Don’t forget to celebrate German-American Day holiday on Oct. 6! Look it up!
Randy Cornman
White Township