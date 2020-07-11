I am always hearing about people’s rights being violated. Some people think that they have the right to say and do anything. They think that nobody has any rights but themselves. Right now, it is abundantly clear that equalization no longer exists in the U.S. People are being demonized and living in fear countrywide.
This country is supposed to have freedom of choice, yet many people practice bigotry and are very biased. Some people say: “Give us what we want or we will protest” and they will not accept change, in a xenophobic way. It seems like the real authentic ways are gone.
Now it is time to address the race card. I think if anybody has a beef, it would be the descendants of the American Indians; after all, they were here first. I don’t hear much about them activating the race card. Let’s not forget the Irish.
I have read that they were slaves in this country in 1619. I never hear the Irish descendants whining and thinking that we owe them. I don’t want to erase their history.
Also don’t forget the Chinese slaves that were in this country. No one race is special.
As for antifa and their doings, this is history in the making. History is being made as you read this letter. History is not there to like or dislike, it is there for people to learn.
It is taught in schools and by parents. If people are offended by it, then they are probably less likely to repeat it. History isn’t for people to erase or destroy, history belongs to everyone. Hitler tore down monuments and burned books in an attempt to erase history but his attempt only made us want to learn about Hitler.
Everything that has happened in bad history is a lesson. We teach history and must learn from it if it is good or bad.
All lives matter, no one particular race is special. There is good and bad in every race, color and nationality. Let that sink in. Nobody owes anybody anything.
This is the United States of America, where all different races, nationalities and color unite!
Michael Lassick Jr.
Homer City