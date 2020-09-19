I want to address this to the dark-haired “gentleman” in the black pickup truck who drove onto our property on Washington Road on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. and stole one Biden sign and attempted to steal a second.
This is the second time someone has stolen a Biden sign from our yard, the first time in the 49 years we have lived here that we have experienced this kind of behavior from others.
I find it interesting that no one is stealing or defacing Trump signs. I think that speaks volumes as to who supports Biden and those who support Trump.
This kind of behavior also speaks
to the divided and uncivil environment engendered by the Trump presidency.
If, on the other hand, you just wanted a Biden sign for your yard, you could have stopped and asked. I would have given you one. We have plenty.
Holly Grove
