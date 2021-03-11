I am writing to comment on Gary Stephens’ Feb. 10, 2021, letter to the editor.
I wholeheartedly agree with and support his comments and appreciate his courage in writing. It’s not “politically correct” or a popular view in today’s society, sad to say, at least not openly expressed by many of us.
Although, I strongly feel and think his same thoughts, but have been way too slow to express them, or perhaps cowardly is more accurate.
Thank you, Mr. Stephens.
God has been shaking his head at us.
Sally Duriez
Indiana