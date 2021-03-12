You carried an article on Feb. 23, 2021 by AP writers Karnowski and Bauder concerning Dominion’s lawsuit against Mike Lindell. Karnowski and Bauder reported that Dominion accused Lindell of repeatedly telling the “Big Lie” that Dominion’s voting machines were in part responsible for President Trump losing his bid for re-election. Frankly, I believe the actual “Big Lie” came later in the article when the writers proclaimed: “There was no widespread fraud in the election ...”
In my mind, there is an abundance of evidence that fraud took place. I could list them, but that would take me well over the word limit for this letter. I have read and heard this “Big Lie” many, many, times since the election. I assume Karnowski and Bauder and the Indiana Gazette by printing this article, believe that if you tell a lie often enough, people will begin to believe it. Not me. I will never be convinced the 2020 election was fair. I believe there are many others who share my conviction. There’s about 75 million of us.
I believe that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania had a prominent role in the fraud which took place. Therefore, I will use this letter to call out our State Senator, Joe Pittman.
Sen. Pittman, I urge you to please gather Republican Senators and fight against the Philadelphia Democratic cabal of politicians and straighten out this mess before next year. I think our election laws were altered unconstitutionally and pro-Trump votes were deleted, pro-Biden votes added to the mix. How else could we end up with more votes than voters in some precincts!
If we see more elections like 2020, Americans will lose all confidence in the election process. That would be a dreadful state. So, please, Sen. Pittman, get to work for your constituents and clean up the election mess in our beloved Pennsylvania. Thank you.
Alfred Kimmel
Shelocta