I have been criticized for my misplaced decimal in my letter to the editor (Nov. 28, 2020) and wish to respond.
The CDC reports that 94 percent of the 300,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were those already suffering from serious underlying conditions that could have caused their death. This means that only 18,000 of otherwise healthy people have died of COVID-19 this year.
There are approximately 328,200,000 people in the U.S., and if my math is correct, healthy people in the U.S. have a .005 percent chance of dying of COVID-19.
The National Cancer Institute tells us that approximately 660,500 will die of cancer in the U.S. in 2020, a .18 percent risk. The CDC reports that 655,000 Americans will die of heart disease in 2020, nearly equaling the risk of cancer. It seems that cancer and heart disease are the true pandemics in America.
Even the chance of dying from suicide (48,000 per year) is more than twice the risk of healthy people dying of COVID-19 and those dying from car accidents numbers 38,000 per year.
Given these statistics, what government is now doing to healthy people, under the guise of COVID-19, is clearly draconian, unnecessary and absurd.
If we are going to take any measures on this non-pandemic, then quarantine the sick and leave the rest of us alone, as we have done throughout our history when faced with widespread sickness.
Terry Ray
Indiana