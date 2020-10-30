I am a graduate of Clarion and I was a faculty member at IUP for 29 years. I am very concerned about the current status of the State System.
I realize that the prospective student population has been significantly reduced. But I strongly believe that there are other factors that are playing a major role.
First, there has been a significant reduction in sate support of the system, from over three-fourths to less than one-fourth.
Second, the amount of the average student loan is close to $40,000.
Third, with the current emphasis on STEM, the arts and humanities are the degree programs that are being cut (I was an English major at Clarion). Major retrenchment of faculty will most likely come from these fields.
Fourth, in recent years, millions of dollars have been spent on building new infrastructure.
Fifth, there has been a significant increase in the number of administrators who oversee the system.
Sixth, the increase in the costs have made it difficult, if not impossible, for children who come from families of limited means to enroll.
Seventh, the state Legislature places little or no value on system support. Pennsylvania ranks 49th of all the states.
Finally, a comment about what retrenchment may mean for the Indiana area. When I came to IUP, there were several major industries in the county, including R&P (a Fortune 500 company). The industries are now gone, including a large portion of the gas industry. IUP is one of the few major employers left.
Jim Wilson
IUP, retired
Indiana