As someone who voted by mail during the 2020 presidential election, I was dismayed that some local and state elected officials strived to invalidate my vote.
As the 2020 election made clear, our democracy is fragile.
Still, we can be grateful that we also witnessed a remarkably high voter turnout despite the pandemic thanks to practices like mail-in voting. The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy. All eligible voters should be able to vote without fear of disenfranchisement, discrimination or intimidation.
The For the People Act, which was passed last week by the House of Representatives, reinforces that very cornerstone of our democracy. By standardizing voting practices, the law establishes a baseline access to the ballot in all 50 states.
Essentially, this legislation protects voters from actions meant to suppress their right to vote, limits the dominance of big money and addresses partisan gerrymandering — in which legislators pick their voters instead of voters picking the representatives — by establishing independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional districts.
The For the People Act (HR 1/S.1) will transform our electoral system to encourage inclusiveness, solidarity and participation. I call on Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey to join Rep. Glenn Thompson in supporting this important legislation.
Colleen Donovan
Indiana