In response to the Indiana Gazette front page on Jan. 29. Really?
When major web hosting sites refused to host “Parler” for propagating questionable facts and falsehoods where did John Parker turn to? The Indiana Gazette.
Changes in Pennsylvania voting procedures would not have altered the election outcome. President Biden won the popular vote by 8 million, the Electoral College by 74 and the integrity of the election withstood 50 or more court challenges.
I feel disenfranchised by 38 percent of Republicans who still challenge the election and an ex-president who wanted to take away my vote by insurrection on Jan. 6.
Democracy is a government that sets its course by majority rule. After the past four years maybe now our elected officials will start addressing issues that will prepare us for life in the 21st century.
Jim Resh
Indiana