In the midst of all the bad news of 2020, I would like to share a nice and heartwarming one.
On Dec. 5, 2020, my mom and I were shopping for groceries at Martin’s grocery store. When we went to pay, a very nice (and generous) woman said she would pay our bill. My mom and I couldn’t believe it!
How amazing!
It just goes to show you that there are still good people that care in this world and the good Lord is still looking out for us.
To the woman that paid our bill, a big THANK YOU!
We will make sure to pay it forward, happy holidays!
Laura Preolo
Indiana