In the past couple of weeks, we have had two letters that pose a different challenge to current issues. To one correspondent, I would like to suggest that any comparison of right-to-life marches and civil rights marches are false. I sincerely doubt that her friends in these marches have suffered 400 years of enslavement, murder and oppression.
Indeed, they have been marching for the right to birth, not life. But that can be corrected easily. The data show that 65 percent of women who choose to abort a fetus do so because they do not have access to insurance that pays for prenatal care, for delivery costs and, most importantly, for health care for their children.
So, to ensure the right to life, I assume that the marchers will support universal health care proposed to Congress by President Biden in the coming years.
I also assume that the group will march in favor of federally mandated birth control services to reduce the need for abortions.
I also assume that the gentleman who opposes the Black Lives Matters movement will create an education program for Black parents who he assumes cannot adequately raise children as his parents have reportedly done.
After all, Black parents are innately incapable of producing productive children, or so he seems to assert.
And he infers that people of color who are hired by IUP (and other universities by inference) are unqualified and unworthy of the honor.
Obviously, he has never interacted with people like Edwina Vold, Frank Corbett and Homer Neal, who had the audacity to chair the physics department at The University of Michigan and to become vice president for research at what is considered the finest public research university in the country.
Homer also supervised my White daughter’s doctoral program. He was so incompetent due to his color that she now has only 275 publications. Or is the writer aware that another undeserving Black person is now the president of the University of California system.
I feel sorry that he has never had the chance to interact with these fine people. I assume that he never qualified to compete with these fine professionals for their positions.
Lawrence Turton
Indiana