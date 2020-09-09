At first, I was saddened to learn the news of the passing of our beloved Homer-Center guidance counselor, Dan Fako.
Then upon reflection my sadness turned to fondness, appreciation and gratitude.
Gratitude for all the kind assistance and guidance he provided me and all the proud and successful alumni of Homer-Center High.
He influenced my interest in politics and seeking a career to elected public office in the 18th Congressional District when, in the Summer of ’92, I was selected to participate in the summer youth tour with students from the county, state and nation.
My hope is that you, the reader of this letter can reflect upon a good memory of Dan helping you on your way in life to your college and career pursuits.
P.S. And to you unruly Godless millennials, why don’t you use your time and talent to do something good, rather than tearing down monuments to our nation’s founders and heroes?
George A. Karpacs
Homer-Center Class of ’93
Center Township