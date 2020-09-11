Remember when Yellow Creek stream was really yellow and you could smell the fragrant scents of burning bony piles and coal furnaces? Or had trouble seeing the tops of office buildings in Pittsburgh because of the smoke from the steel mills?
I remember those good old days before we elected liberal leaders who placed needless government regulations on us to eliminate those wonderful things. And do you remember which political party controlled the White House when most of those crazy laws were passed between 1960 and 1968?
Do you remember which political party controlled the White House from 1968 to 1976 when we first began relations with China?
Do you remember what happened between 1980 and 1992? Indiana Sportswear, Fisher Scientific, Robert Shaw Controls, R&P Coal, Greenwich Collieries and many related businesses left this area or closed completely. This resulted in double-digit unemployment.
I know because I worked at the local job center that managed the unemployment claims. In fact, I was the person who visited these facilities to explain the unemployment program to the affected families. I also remember which political party controlled the White House during this timeframe. If you think about it, you know, too.
Remember when the air traffic controllers’ union was broken and others were targeted? Is it a coincidence these jobs left the area at the same time?
For these reasons, I cannot understand why Donald Trump and the Republican party have such a strong following in this area. Coal is not the energy source of the future, natural gas drillers are not relocating to another state.
Why not look for alternative sources of energy with decent-paying jobs for this area so our children and grandchildren can remain? A return to the past is not a solution to our economic problems.
We are at the point where we will soon decide to either return to the past or take a chance on change for the future. To quote Theodore Roosevelt, “In any moment of decision the best thing you can do is the right thing and the worst thing you can do is nothing.”
Remembering all the things of the past, it should be obvious that it is time to do something. Do your patriotic duty and vote for a possible future and not the wonderful past.
Thomas C. Dembosky
Marion Center