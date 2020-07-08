This is in response to an opinion piece titled “Where’s the plan to help Pennsylvania coal workers?” published June 30 in The Indiana Gazette:
Rob Altenburg, I also testified in the hearing you refer to, answered the questions you proposed in your article and provided facts that you cannot dispute. Non-profit environmental organizations like yours (PennFuture) continue to display and promote half-truths. Renewable energy sources require massive amounts of fossil fuels and rare earth minerals including lead, cadmium and lithium just to exist. Not to mention, they must be backed up by fossil fuel technologies because they are unreliable, intermittent sources of electricity.
I ask readers to watch “Planet of the Humans,” a documentary on YouTube produced by a high-profile environmentalist, who could no longer sit silent regarding the lies and corruptness surrounding renewable energy. With over 8 million views, this video will leave you questioning the reliability of clean energy. Sen. Joe Pittman, state union leaders, building trades councils and industry leaders in the coal and gas industries have formed a bi-partisan group called Power PA Jobs Alliance to stop the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in Pennsylvania and to keep our state as a leader in energy production. Otherwise, our neighboring states who refuse to join RGGI such as Ohio and West Virginia will have an opportunity to strengthen their coal and gas production and invest millions in blue collar jobs for their states. I know this because I represent boilermakers who work in these states year-round, even during the pandemic.
Mr. Altenburg, unless you live in a cave with candles, your lifestyle is dependent on fossil fuels; so let’s start telling the whole truth and evolve with dependable technology which can reduce emissions such as carbon capture for coal and gas and creating by-products for manufacturing. The job growth could be phenomenal. This is the vision of Sen. Pittman and the men and woman in the Power PA Jobs Alliance. However, if RGGI is implemented in Pennsylvania, it will only cause more economic distress on top of the current state of our country. Mr. Altenburg, the members that I represent and the union that has provided for our families, communities, school districts and more will stand and fight for our jobs — no matter what.
Shawn Steffee
Boilermakers Local 154 Business agent, executive board trustee and recording secretary for South Central Building Trades and a lifetime resident of Indiana County