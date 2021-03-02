In response to a letter by Rick Stancombe (Feb. 27), I’d offer some fact checking. No “boxes of ballots” were found. All states certified their elections. Sixty courts, including the Supreme Court, rejected emphatically every false election claim. Fact.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was not a “rush,” it was not antifa, Democrats or aliens.
It was radical right wing supporters of Donald Trump, evidenced by hats, flags, clothing, online posts, videos and their own defenses in the nearly 300 arrests so far. These rioters and looters killed a police officer, injured nearly 140 others, causing concussions, cracked ribs and lost fingers and eyes.
Sadly, a Trump supporter was shot and killed trying or break into congressional rooms. Fact.
Finally, I don’t believe most Republicans, including Trump supporters, are evil, or prone to violence or hate speech. Denounce the few that are bad folks who want to kill and hurt law enforcement and overthrow our government. And use multiple news outlets to fact check, including The Indiana Gazette.
Paula Olson
Homer City