This is in response to the John Griffith letter posted in the Gazette on Jan. 2, 2021. John, what four words were you talking about? I don’t get it. But then again I don’t get much of what you write anyhow. Just saying. Maybe you should’ve stuck to just four words.
If you really believe in facts then why didn’t you respond to any of the facts I posted about your idols Uncle Joe and his most intelligent son there ever was, Hunter Biden?
John, what the heck distant land are you talking about, what the heck facts are you talking about, what the heck science are you talking about. I need a little cohesion here. Another thing, I don’t ever recall calling the Demboskys fools (if I did I apologize), misguided maybe but not fools.
I’m not a Bible scholar (wish I was, perhaps you are), but if you want to quote the Bible check out what it says about calling someone a fool, Mathew 5:22.
And John, if you don’t recognize that the Washington swamp exists, mainly composed of the Democrat party, the Washington bureaucracy, and the mainstream media, then you should be standing with the Demboskys. You are indeed right where you belong. Stand tall.
Lastly, I didn’t throw any stones, nor did the Demboskys. Remember what your Momma taught you about sticks and stones breaking your bones. I wouldn’t do that and I don’t think the Demboskys would either. But just in case John, I’ll get me a helmet.
Joe Yackuboskey
Indiana