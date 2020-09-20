In response to Rick Stancombe’s letter, published on Sept. 11:
You say that we live in the greatest country in the world; you’re right. And everybody wants a chance to come here; right again. You say Joe Biden wants to change that.
Tell me, who closed the border to stop people who want to work and make a better life for themselves, and I don’t mean sneaking over the border.
Whether you know it or not, there are few people who are true Americans and those are the American Indians, the rest of us are immigrants from outside of the U.S.
You say Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are for abortion, fake news.
How about all of the people dying from COVID-19 because your great president lied about how bad it was?
If you want to stop abortions, go to the clinics and offer to support the child until it is 18.
Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi couldn’t keep up to Trump for lying because every word that comes out of his mouth is a lie. During the 2016 election, Trump was asking China, Ukraine and Russia to supply any dirt they could come up with.
Trump called Senator McCain a loser because he was shot down and a prisoner of war. He said he didn’t like people that got caught. And I believe he would call dead soldiers at the French grave site losers and suckers.
No, he doesn’t have to show his taxes. I am 83½ years old and I cannot remember any other president refusing to show his taxes.
Not showing his taxes means he has something to hide.
Speaking of Obamacare, if they didn’t pay a little fine, they would not have got the insurance and would have ended up on welfare and cost a lot more money. Trump did not fix Obamacare, as a matter of fact. He had it in court to take away preexisting conditions and in four years he had no plan to replace it.
Where did you come up with hazardous waste for solar energy? Now you have hazardous waste for coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear power plants. That’s what you call hazardous waste.
Mr. Stancombe, you should read Steven Roberts’ column in the Sept. 13 Gazette. It tells the whole story about your dear Trump.
Charles T. Bootman
Cherry Tree