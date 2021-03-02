I am an independent. Not just an independent voter, but an independent in everything that I say, think and do. I neither approve, nor do I disapprove, of people throwing rotten tomatoes at each other — that’s their business. Besides being an independent, I am also a 100 percent disabled Purple Heart Vietnam veteran who has sacrificed more than any amount of money could ever repay me for helping to secure the rights, privileges and freedom that all of my fellow countrymen enjoy today, and I strongly believe that I have earned the right to disapprove of the “devil’s advocates.”
The “devil’s advocates” are the people who took the same solemn vow that I took when I was inducted into military service (to protect and defend our country against all of its traitors and enemies), but then quickly proceeded to destroy our Constitution and justice system by refusing to accept the truth and spreading the same unproven and worn-out lies and deceptions over and over again — lies and deceptions that were clearly manufactured to tear our country apart. Fortunately, most people are intelligent enough to see through these lies and deceptions.
The “devil’s advocates” reward people for lying, cheating, stealing, name calling and hate, while blaming their behavior on righteous, God-fearing people for being truthful. Then they show up sitting in the front pew of church on Sunday morning trying to convince everyone that they are God’s good and faithful messengers — their biggest lie of all.
If you feel personally offended by anything that I have said or written here, just take a step back and think/look at what’s going on.
Terry Swindell
New Alexandria