I am writing in regard to Mr. Walter Friday’s letter to the editor printed in the Tuesday, Oct. 27, edition of the Gazette.
As the daughter of a World War II veteran, the niece of Korean War veterans, the wife of a Vietnam veteran and the mother and mother-in-law of Iraq War veterans (all decorated veterans), I, too, am proud to belong to a military family.
However, I feel I must take exception to Mr. Friday’s letter. This information about President Trump has been disputed. Even John Bolton, no fan of the president’s, and others traveling with him at this time said it was not true.
Perhaps the Gazette and Mr. Friday should do a better job of fact-checking before something is printed in the paper.
Alice Steele
Rochester Mills