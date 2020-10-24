On Oct. 15, 2020, an old family friend, and a man I much admire and always will, had a letter published in the Gazette. Although I like and respect Paul Majoris, I must take exception to his letter.
First, Paul states he is ashamed to have President Trump as our president.
That’s OK. That’s his right to free speech. But I have a some questions. Paul, did you feel ashamed when the Obama administration went to the Supreme Court to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to accept his “contraception mandate”?
How about when he bowed to a Saudi King? I thought we fought a revolution to say that no man is our king? How about Obama giving Iran somewhere around $150 billion, most of which went to the world’s No. 1 terrorist group, Hezbollah? Nothing to be ashamed there, I guess. Obviously I could go on and on but I
won’t.
I was a little shocked when monetary values were placed on the heads of unborn children and their abortion was called a desperate choice. I would say it’s a lot more desperate for the unborn. And a lot more desperate if it’s a late term or partial birth abortion.
I don’t pay much attention to the Democrats and their media shills claiming the Republicans are going take away your health care and your Social Security and gay rights and on and on.
Who would be naive enough to believe that? That would be political suicide.
If I thought that would happen, I’d even vote for Biden. But I don’t believe it and I sure won’t vote for a corrupt, inept, 47-year career politician. A zero accomplishment politician who suddenly had a light bulb go off and he has all the answers. What a monumental joke.
The real reasons the establishment media hate him so much is because he isn’t one of them and he’s exposing their deep-seated corruption.
Turns out Obama, Hillary, Biden and their corrupt Department of Justice were all involved in the things they accused President Trump of doing.
Lastly, if you like corruption, lying, pay-to-play and illegal nepotism, close your eyes to the truth, close your ears to anything that makes you uncomfortable and let the corrupt Democrat party continue to dupe you. Vote Biden.
The wizard with all the answers. What a joke and what a shame.
Joseph P. Yackuboskey
Indiana