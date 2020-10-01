I take issue with Wednesday’s front-page headline in the Gazette stating “Council takes stand against hate speech, Confederate flag.”
This is a divisive article, flaunting misinformation in an attempt to inflame hate and racism.
The quotes in the article equating the Confederate flag with treason makes me wonder if we traveled back to the 1860s.
A hundred years before that, we fought a war for independence from the British, so is flying the American flag today treasonous?
Even more concerning is the fact that the article leads us to believe the Civil War was fought over slavery. Our current education system has obviously failed us all and now the press has as well. The Civil War fought from 1861 to 1864 was fought to preserve the Union, not to abolish slavery.
In Abraham Lincoln’s letter to Greely dated Aug. 22, 1862, easily found for any journalist with internet access who would for some reason wish to read it,
Lincoln writes, “I would save the Union. I would save it the shortest way under the Constitution. The sooner the national authority can be restored, the nearer the Union will be ‘the Union as it was.’ If there be those who would not save the Union unless they could at the same time save slavery, I do not agree with them.
“If there be those who would not save the Union unless they could at the same time destroy slavery, I do not agree with them. My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that. What I do about slavery and the coloured race, I do because I believe it helps to save the Union.”
Passions of hate and division are being continuously stoked across this country thanks to ignorant articles like these in local newspapers.
This is sensationalism at its worst. To heal, we need facts, not fear.
Luke Cardelli
Indiana