Something happened on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that is worth telling about.
My brother, who is 79, had his truck break down in front of Ben Franklin School. So many people helped.
A PennDOT man directed traffic. A young state trooper was an immense help, plus being kind and considerate.
The school principal used her phone to call for assistance, plus gave him a chair and water. She and another teacher waited with him.
So, to each one of you who helped him, we thank you so very much for your time and consideration.
Merry Christmas from two grateful people.
Beverly Johnson and John Johnson
Creekside