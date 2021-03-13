We have lived in the 500 block of Locust Street for many years, with our property bordering Marsh Run. In past few years, Marsh Run had flooded our neighborhood three different times.
This winter, I have been noticing higher water levels than normal, an indication of blockage downstream. On Wednesday morning of this week, I looked out my back window to see a crew from the Public Works Department clearing blockages in the creek bed and removing a large tree that had grown up in the water. They first worked on the south side of the creek and then moved their equipment around to the north side to continue clearing the creek.
I spoke with Dave Fairman, who told me that he has been monitoring the situation over the winter and wanted to get a crew out once the weather allowed. The result is that the water is flowing more freely, and the water level is noticeably lower.
Marsh Run is a problem that needs to continue to be studied, but the efforts of the Public Works crew this week should have a positive effect when the spring rains come. Our thanks to Public Works Director Dave Fairman and his crew. They do a great job maintaining Indiana Borough for all of us. Take a moment to thank them when you see them out working in your neighborhood.
John Swauger
Indiana