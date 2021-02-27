The following letter is a contribution to Black History Month, which is February of each year.
Did J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI play a role in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tenn?
King was in Memphis to support a strike by sanitation workers and this was part and parcel of the transformation of his thinking. MLK is best known for his “I have a dream” speech, which was an appeal for racial harmony and new world where Black children would be judged by their character and not the color of their skin.
John Grisham points out in his novel “The Chamber” that there were close to 400 bombings in Mississippi alone between 1964 and 1968. All of them were directed at Black people and King was aware of this. King actually began to view this speech as foolishness and began to move in a new direction.
For example, King began to speak out against the war in Vietnam and the capitalist system that spawned it. This did not please some people in high places.
In his “Beyond Vietnam” speech, he stated: “We were taking Black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them 8,000 miles away to guarantee liberties in Southeast Asia which they had not found in southwest Georgia or East Harlem.”
King also began to call for a revolution in our society to uproot militarism and materialism and anti-poor statements. In one speech, he stated that a society that turned away from the downtrodden was spiritually dead. To achieve this revolution, King did the unthinkable and called for unity between Black and White people in this struggle. This also did not please some people in high places.
King was now calling for a battle for human rights in contrast to civil rights.
So, did Hoover’s FBI play a role in the murder of MLK? I do not know, but if someone proved this conclusively, I would not, based upon King’s changing views, be surprised.
Nick Brisini
