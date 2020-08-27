I would like to inform the residents of Pennsylvania that the state Department of Transportation may be stealing from them. If you have a post office address in one of the 24 counties that opted into Act 89 of 2013 and your property is physically located in a county that opted out, PennDOT is charging you the $5 use fee allowed by Act 89 of 2013.
PennDOT uses your post office ZIP code to collect this fee regardless of where your property is physically located. Example: If your property is located in Armstrong County and you have a ZIP code that is in Westmoreland County, you are being charged the $5 use fee which is forwarded to Westmoreland County. The fact sheet available at: https://tinyurl.com/y3d56rl5.
If you are affected by this situation, you must submit a form MV 700 to get the $5 refunded and a form MV 421 to correct the county of residence. Both forms are available at: https://www.dmv.pa.gov/pages/cookies.aspx. Click on Forms and publications. Scroll to the appropriate form.
Act 89 states “Beginning after December 31, 2014, a county may, in its discretion, by ordinance, impose a fee of $5 for each nonexempt vehicle registered to an address located in the county.”
PennDOT also uses the post office ZIP code to determine if you require the vehicle emission inspection. Submit a form MV 421 to correct this. Check each year as these have reappeared after the forms have been submitted.
Edwin Glasser
Avonmore