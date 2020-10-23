I want a mural of Lewis Johnson, the Black abolitionist from Blairsville whose tombstone reads, “I’ve fought the good fight.”
I want a mural by a Native American artist connected to the Shawnee, Delaware or Ohio valley tribes. For a town called “Indiana,” we do little to acknowledge the original stewards of the land.
I want a mural of Hiram Holliday, the local coal miner and musician who in his spare time still managed to garden, what the poet Ross Gay calls “a small, needful fact.”
I want a mural of Josh Williams, the drummer who I see often walking to his Philadelphia street studio, humming an original tune.
I want a mural of John Petrosky, the beloved chemistry teacher from Marion Center High school.
I want a mural of everyone I know who has died of a heroin overdose, to dream my missing friends forward. The overdose death rate in Pennsylvania rose 36 percent between 2015-18.
I want murals that give my community an opportunity to heal.
Mostly, I want murals made by the diverse artists who live in Indiana county. Hiring local builds community resilience. When you hire local, you put money into the pockets of people who pay taxes in Indiana County.
I live by the Marcellus shale. I’m used to the few locals with power and influence giving it to temporary workers from out of state.
Sometimes, the talent they bring in is very polite, but I don’t care about that when 15.5 percent of my town lives in poverty and there are plenty of very polite artists here who don’t know how they’re paying rent this month.
In the new murals, I recognize two faces. One is Jimmy Stewart, who has a museum to his name. The other is Edward Abbey, my personal hero. But when he observed “capitalism sounds good in theory but it just doesn’t work,” he wasn’t omitting capitalism in the arts.
On Sixth street, I look up at a mural of a woman from New York. A stranger stares back at me.
Clare Welsh
Indiana