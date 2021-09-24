When a woman is told that she can hear her baby’s heartbeat at six to eight weeks ... then no longer is it just “her body.”
When a woman has had an abortion because it was “her choice,” she often realizes that she could have found a way to care for her baby.
Making money from “just a procedure” is inhumane when a baby is involved.
I have met women of all ages and I was made aware of their sadness.
Adoption is the greatest love of reality and responsibility.
Although, I believe adoption should not be as hard and expensive to others.
Kathleen Greenawalt
Indiana