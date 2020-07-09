I consider myself to be a political centrist though, I admit, that when attempting to stand upright, I tend to lean to the Right. As a result, many rush to conclude that I am a conservative.
With a willingness to accept the conservative label, I must simultaneously admit that I am often perplexed when it comes to understanding my so-called fellow conservatives. The issue that weighs on me as I write is the matter of conservative resolve to preserve and protect Confederate statuary.
In 1861 The Confederate States of America declared war on the United States of America. After a long and bloody four years of fighting, the Confederate States of America surrendered unconditionally to the United States of America.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why the victors ever agreed to tolerate, or turn a blind eye toward, the erecting of statues honoring the losers.
With such a mindset in place, would it not then be a grand and wonderful thing to erect statues honoring King George of Britain, Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany, Adolph Hitler of the Third Reich and Japanese Emperor Hirohito? They too lost upon warring with the United States of America.
“Oh no, Patrick,” some will protest, “we are simply honoring our national heritage — for those who ignore history are doomed to repeat the failures of the past.”
Is it not also true that part of our national heritage was the defeat of King George, Kaiser Wilhelm, Adolph Hitler and Emperor Hirohito?
Again, where are the statues and monuments celebrating their greatness? And before anyone rushes to assume that I am attributing wrongness or evil intent to any warring party herein referenced, let me assure you that such is not the case.
One’s own conscience and sense of justice will judge the morality of each cause. Glorification of failure helps feed and foster the uber-leftist notion that everyone is a winner and is entitled to the same reward even if they otherwise fall flat on their faces. Such reasoning has no place in true conservative thought.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville