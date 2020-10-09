So you say President Trump is the only president in modern history who didn’t show his taxes.
Don’t you think it is odd that, after China and Biden came up with the Biden virus, that all of a sudden masks disappeared from the shelves? Toilet paper and gloves too? And now all of a sudden, these items are everywhere for sale. In the stores, in catalogues and even street corners, at very high prices. What a coincidence, right?
What this pandemic is, is because of the election. Like I said, it is China and Biden’s scheme.
Now, speaking of Biden, how can he sleep at night when he is using his wife’s death in a car accident and his son’s death for votes.
Let’s talk New York — the Big Apple — and how it has a lot of rotten apples in it, mainly Mike Bloomberg and the owners of The New York Times. They want to strip our Constitution, take our guns and kill babies, no matter when they are due.
So before you vote Biden, remember the words of Ronald Regan: “If we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape. This is the last stand on Earth.”
Now one last thing. The words “suckers” and “losers” referring to our fallen veterans. If you have seen it on Biden’s political advertisement, those words came from Biden himself, not President Trump.
If you want your vote to count, go out and vote. Do not mail it in.
Rick Stancombe
Indiana