The newspaper, for me, is an important source of information. I read The Indiana Gazette because I want to know what is going on locally in business, politics, sports and economics. Since I only subscribe to one newspaper, I also read articles of importance at the state, national and international levels.
My education has trained me to read with a degree of skepticism. Information stated as fact too often isn’t. It takes work to determine the truth and not enough people take the time or make the effort (including newspaper reporters).
The Gazette often uses a statement from Thomas Jefferson about preferring newspapers without government over government without newspapers. True enough — newspapers are important. Along with that comes awesome responsibility. Jefferson also stated that newspapers should be divided into four sections: truth, probability, possibility and lies. Unfortunately, most newspapers mix those sections and leave it to the reader to sort out.
Newspapers can influence public opinion on legislation, policies, politics, etc., by what is included and what is excluded.
Do we print 45 column inches about Mary Trump’s book on her Uncle Donald? It’s news so make some mention of it. But 45 column inches (big article) is a waste of space (stated like fact, but is only opinion). Maybe it belonged on the editorial page with Krugman — or in place of Krugman.
I grew up thinking the Nobel prize was a recognition of excellence. Krugman has corrected my misunderstanding.
His Nobel prize must owe to his bombastic liberalism. He’s as bad as Trump, but anti-Trump. Lots of vitriol, little or no substance.
There has been a shift in the editorial content of the Gazette. The fairly even mix of opinions and points of view seems to have become more liberal, with Krugman being the least enlightening.
For those of you who read this far, you know I’m a conservative. I did not vote for Trump in 2016 and I will not in 2020.
I’m not sure I can vote for Biden — he has moved way left. Maybe it will be Minnie and Mickey Mouse for president and vice president?
Bill Simpson
Indiana