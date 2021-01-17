Nancy Pelosi’s first order of business in the new term of the House was to order that all speech would be gender neutral. No more “mother,” “father” and so on. Instead it will be “parent,” “child,” “grandperson,” etc. You get the idea.
How cold and heartless does that sound? I personally like being referred to as husband, dad and grandpa. It has a special ring to it.
People have lost jobs, businesses have closed forever, people are in food lines and millions who are behind on mortgage or rent payments will soon face eviction, leading to entire families being put out on the street. I would think that the House Democrats would have more to do than worry about gender-neutral speech. What a waste of time.
Secondly, I would like to know why no elected official is looking into voter fraud.
There are a large number of whistle blowers alleging fraud in the ballot-counting concerning the recent election. Ruling out a few crackpots, there are many, many alleged incidences that haven’t been properly explained or looked at.
Everyone seems happy to sweep it under the rug and pretend that it never happened. It doesn’t matter if it is one incident or thousands.
Voter fraud is a crime and the people who commit it are criminals. By ignoring it, it will only create more of the same next time and thus eventually create a Third World election.
Paul Dunlap
Shelocta