If there is an area representative who has gone to Yellow Creek State Park recently and hasn’t come out of there shaking their head besides shaking their car apart, then something is wrong.
It’s a disgrace the way the roads are going into that beautiful park.
It took the state years to finally fix up the swimming area. Remember when all the representatives had their picture taken? Well, let them go get their picture taken out there now. It’s a joke.
Where did all the money go for fixing the roads after they finally did the swimming area? If I were the manager of that park, I’d be ashamed to come to work. If you don’t believe me, take a ride out there into the swimming area. Make sure you take your oldest car and don’t care about it when driving in and out.
Bill Serafin
Clymer