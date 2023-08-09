Four Blairsville locals have teamed up to introduce a new public arts project to the Blairsville community: otter statues.
According to a webpage on the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad website, the Otters of Blairsville public arts project is meant to celebrate “the health of the Conemaugh, our native otters, and the talented artists who have created these unique statues.”
The project is inspired in part by the colorful groundhog statues scattered throughout the Punxsutawney area.
Over a decade ago, the idea of the statue project came up in a town hall meeting at the Blairsville Community Center.
“Lots of ideas were thrown around of things people would like to see within the community,” said community member Connie Constantino. “There was just so much on my plate at the time that I shelved the idea for a while.”
A few years ago, however, Constantino teamed up with her husband, Rich, as well as David Janusek and Denise Jennings-Doyle to bring the idea to fruition.
“I called all across the United States looking for places that make ceramic items and statues,” she said.
After some trial and error, the industrial arts and technology teacher at River Valley School District, Michael Funyak, suggested a chainsaw sculptor named Jeff Pinney, who is located near Seven Springs.
“He created the otter design that we decided to go with,” said Constantino. “It’s just so cute and has a life of its own.”
Around the same time, the group applied for a grant through the Creative Spaces Collective, which seeks to facilitate and champion public arts projects in Indiana County. The group eventually received a grant that allowed them to purchase seven otters from Pinney. Statues purchased through the contract of the grant must be visible and placed within Indiana County.
So far, five businesses and organizations have purchased otters, including Buckler, Mc- Kenney & Nadzadi, P.C., Mainline Pharmacy, Hilltop Baptist Church, Friends of Blairsville Communities and the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.
“This is all part of the plan to increase the town’s tourism and engagement,” said Constantino. “I see it as a way to promote the town.”
The group intends to make a scavenger hunt, walking tour and possible geocaching trail out of the statues. Constantino hopes to include some sort of QR code that can be scanned to reveal information about the business featuring the otter statue.
Otters can be purchased through a form available on the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad website. Each statue is $350. Two otters are still available through the Creative Spaces Collective grant. After that, otters are still to be purchased using the form but are not limited to the restrictions of the grant.
“For example, someone who lives outside of town but not in Indiana County can buy one for their front porch,” said Constantino.
Those who have purchased an otter should expect a wait time of eight weeks. Otters arrive unadorned so that the owner can decorate and/or paint the statue however they like.
Purchased otters will be listed on the Otters of Blairsville tour map and promoted on the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad website and other social media platforms.
“Jeff takes his time,” said Constantino. “He’s not pouring a mold and making a bunch at once. He is creating each one unique and taking his time.”
She talked about the important symbolism of the otter, which is meant to represent the rejuvenation and health of the Conemaugh River. The word “Conemaugh” is derived from “kwënëmuxkw,” the Unami-Lenape word for otter.
“As the water gets cleaner, that’s when you see otters appear,” she said. “They are a great indicator that the water is improving. With all the improvements being done to the river, we see a lot of life coming back. That includes kayakers, fishers, swimmers. It’s great.”
Constantino also revealed plans to release otter merchandise and eventually hold an “Otter Fest” in Blairsville. She encourages local businesses in town to invest in a statue.
“I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t want to,” she said. “It’s such a unique way to have people come to your business.
“People don’t realize how much Blairsville has to offer. We have a beautiful town and river.”
For more information, visit the Otters of Blairsville webpage on the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad website. Updates can be found on the Otters of Blairsville Facebook and Instagram pages.
For any questions, contact Constantino at (724) 388-9788.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.