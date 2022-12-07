VINTONDALE — Troopers said Wednesday afternoon that runaway juvenile Maria Caldwell, 15, of Vintondale Borough, Cambria County, was located and is safe.
Caldwell was first reported missing after she did not return home from school Tuesday.
