VINTONDALE — Troopers are searching for runaway juvenile Maria Caldwell, 15, of Vintondale Borough, Cambria County after she did not return home from school yesterday.
Caldwell is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and long, black hair with brown tips that are below her shoulders.
A clothing description is not available; however, Caldwell is known to wear hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.