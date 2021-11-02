BLAIRSVILLE — The River Valley Panthers were treated to a preview of coming attractions last Friday, in more ways than one.
The Panthers took on the Portage Mustangs in the crossover matchup between the Heritage Conference and the WestPAC that featured the two third-place teams of the respective conferences, and they impressively defeated the Mustangs, 21-6, to finish the regular season at 8-2.
“The key to the game was the strong play of our defense,” said Panthers head coach Jess Houser. “Our defense was very focused this game and was able to make key stops when needed.”
Portage will jump to the Heritage next season, so the game was certainly the first of many between the two teams.
But the preview took on another dimension, as River Valley prepares for its first-ever District 6 AA playoff game this Friday against a school in a little place called Wingate near Bellefonte. Fifth-seeded River Valley takes on No. 4 Bald Eagle Area in the quarterfinals.
“This game gave us a look into Bald Eagle’s defense,” said Houser. “They both use similar schemes which I felt our offensive line blocked pretty well. Minus a couple plays, but we will get it squared away this week. We will add a couple new wrinkles in the offense this week.”
If anyone has been adding wrinkles this season, it’s probably the Bald Eagles ... to the brows of opposing offensive coordinators.
Like fifth-seeded River Valley, No. 4 Bald Eagle boasts an 8-2 record and won one of those games by forfeit. But in Bald Eagle’s case, of the seven games won on the field, five have been by shutout. In the other two wins, Bald Eagle gave up nine points to AAA Tyrone and seven to AAA North Penn-Mansfield, a late touchdown in a 50-7 blowout.
“That pretty much speaks for itself,” said Houser of Bald Eagles’ 2.3 points surrendered per win. “They like to create turnovers and shut teams down. ... It will be a hard-fought game.”
Bald Eagle finished second in the Mountain Athletic Conference. Its only losses came to AAA Clearfield, the undefeated champion of the MAC, and undefeated AAAA Jersey Shore in a non-conference game.
The challenge doesn’t end with the Bald Eagle defense. The Bald Eagles love to throw and they’ll probably be doing it for at least three more years. Freshman Carson Nagle has completed 137 of 232 pass attempts for 1,514 yards and 14 touchdowns, but he’s also thrown 11 interceptions.
“He is a play maker and reads defenses well,” Houser said. “He has a great arm with strong receiving core that makes plays for him. ... Bald Eagle likes to throw the ball around the field. (Nagle) plays like a senior. They have four receivers with over 25 catches each and a running back with over 1,000 yards. They are well put together and very explosive.”
Those four receivers are also mostly young, with two sophomores and a junior among them. Sophomore Camron Watkins leads the corps with 30 catches for 406 yards and seven scores. Junior Gavin Eckley trails close behind with 29 receptions and 206 yards. Senior Owen Irvin and sophomore Kahale Burns have combined with 33 catches and more than 600 yards.
When the Bald Eagles run, senior Garrett Burns gets the bulk of the carries. He’s rushed 137 times for 951 yards and eight touchdowns.
Bald Eagle must find a way to stop senior running back Angelo Bartolini, who finished the regular season leading all Heritage Conference rushers with 1,273 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.
Houser says it will come down to what it almost always does.
“Our key to winning is for our line to play well on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We have to be aggressive and play with a little attitude.”
A win could earn the Panthers a rematch with conference champion Cambria Heights in the semifinal round.
The top-seeded Highlanders take on No. 8 Forest Hills. In the other two quarterfinal matchups, No. 3 Richland plays host to No. 6 Southern Huntingdon and No. 7 Penns Valley visits No. 2 Bellwood-Antis.