CRESSON— It wasn’t enough for the River Valley girls’ basketball team that they would need to find a way to knock off top-seeded Westmont Hilltop on Friday evening on center stage at Mount Aloysius College, but the Panthers also were forced to overcome some unexpected obstacles, as well.
Entering the game, Westmont Hilltop lost just one game all season, carried a 20-game winning streak and held its previous two opponents under 19 points in quarterfinal- and semifinal-round games.
The task for River Valley seemed tall enough without any external factors, but when inclement weather took out the power and forced a lengthy delay at halftime of the District 6 Class 3A championship game, the Panthers had to find a way around yet another challenge.
Westmont (26-2) went into halftime on fire and was hot following the delay, but River Valley (25-2) used some potent defense of its own to create multiple late-game turnovers and sealed the game with timely free throws, outlasting the Hilltoppers, 50-43, to win its second straight district title.
“We started this journey to get here in April of last year,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “The girls were in the gym working. Some even when they were playing other sports were in the gym working, and that is what it takes to get to this level.”
Sophomore Ava Persichetti scored a game-high 22 points and converted 5 of 8 free throw attempts during the final 4:24 to help seal the game.
“We knew it wasn’t going to get any easier,” Persichetti said. “We had a great first quarter, and after that it was a hard-fought battle. Westmont made a great run and pushed us to our limits, giving us our biggest challenge of the year. We came through at the end and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”
“It’s not something that you can prepare for,” Westmont coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. “But you have to battle through it, and I cant say enough of our girls. They did that and battled to the end.”
Junior Emilee Staats buried 4 of 6 free throws and seniors Hannah Artley and Abby Pynos dropped in a pair from the line in the final frame.
Both seniors notched double figures. Pynos contributed 11 points and Artley added 10 for River Valley.
Early on, Persichetti dropped in a pair of field goals, including one from long range with a defender’s hand in her face, to give River Valley an early 6-2 lead.
Persichetti and Pynos picked up a pair of early fouls that had them playing off the Westmont scorers.
Christiana Gordon got the Hilltoppers going in the second quarter with a slashing layup, cutting the lead to 16-14 with 4:50 to play in the half.
Pynos put the Panthers back up by four points with just over two minutes remaining, but Westmont’s Kendal Shingler hit a field goal with less than 10 seconds in the half to set the score at 24-22.
Pynos was a factor throughout the contest, collecting five rebounds, six steals and four blocks.
“When I wasn’t getting my shots to fall on offense, I knew I had to pick it up on defense,” Pynos said. “I was able to get some blocks and help out defensively tonight.”
A power outage struck the area and the lights went out as the third quarter was ready to start and both teams were sent to the locker rooms for about 10 minutes. Still with no power, the facility went to a generator and played the remainder of the game with no issues.
“We just tried to stay loose when that whole thing with the lights went down,” Brown said. “You have to understand the personality of the girls we have. They went in and prayed and sang some songs to just keep their mind busy. That’s just who we are as a team.”
Westmont took advantage of the momentum shift and led for much of the third quarter. Senior Carissa Krall hit a jump shot with 4:22 to play that gave the Hilltoppers a five-point lead at 33-28.
“We had all the momentum going into the half,” said Brown. “We had to sit forever there coming out and it changed the game some.”
Artley connected on back-to-back field goals and Pynos nailed a free throw to tie it at 33-all going into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers recaptured the lead at 7:38 of the fourth quarter on a Persichetti jumper and held the lead throughout the remainder of the game.
Twice Westmont got the score to within three points, but the free throws in crunch time sealed the win and brought home the Panthers second straight title.
“I thought that we struggled a little on the press break early on,” Brown said. “We were down five in that third quarter and didn’t panic. That’s what we do. By the fourth quarter, we were doing much better on our help defense, and it showed.”
Westmont will play host to a first-round PIAA tournament game next week against the fourth seed from the WPIAL.
River Valley welcomes the third-place team from District 4 next weekend. The District 4 consolation game is Saturday.
“Every time we get a win, it seeds us a little better,” Brown said. “That was the goal, for us to host a PIAA game. We can host this one and build some momentum and go from there.”
“This was a box that we wanted to check,” Persichetti said. “We have another box to check starting next week with states.”