The sun’s rays, unfiltered in the cloudless sky, penetrated the calm surface of the reservoir. With eager anticipation I watched the progression of the suspended hard jerkbait as I worked it over the rocky ledge parallel to the bank.
Jerk, pause, jerk, pause … the lure made its way over the ledge. Fueled by the desire to trigger a bass into striking, as well as the morning’s coffee, I suppressed the urge to work the lure too fast. Experience had taught me long pauses are more effective than short ones, particularly for larger fish. You learn how long five seconds can be.
As is so often the case, at first I had a feeling something was different, perhaps an unnatural shadow lurking below the lure. Then the shadow took the unmistakable shape of a smallmouth bass. The presence of the lure hovering nearly motionless in front of it became too much as the fish rose the necessary few inches and T-boned the lure.
Hard jerkbaits are minnow-shaped baits that, after being cranked down to their diving depth, suspend at that basic level, neither sinking or rising appreciably. Examples include Rapala’s classic Husky Jerk and X-Rap as well as relative newcomer RipStop; Megabass’s Vision and Lucky Craft’s Pointer.
I find hard jerkbaits are effective during the early part of the season, when surface water temperatures run from 40 to around 55 degrees. There are two reasons for this. One, hard jerkbaits hover at a fairly consistent level, something that bass apparently find maddening at times. Also, early season bass can be “nippers,” that is nipping at the tail of the lure rather than going for the body. The tail hook will often catch these fish.
The foundation of hard jerkbaits during the early season is in the retrieve, one that employs a jerk/pause cadence. The key word when the water is cold is slow. Subtle twitches with the rod tip to activate the lure, followed by pauses to allow any nearby fish to eat it. And nearly all the strikes will occur during the pause. It might seem like torture to pause a lure for five to 10 seconds, but that is often what it takes to get a fish to pull the trigger.
The twitch/pause is made with about a 10- to 12-inch pull of the rod tip. The resulting slack is then recovered with the reel, being careful to gather up only the slack. It’s best not to move the bait forward in doing so.
It takes discipline to fish a horizontal bait this slow. Just keep in mind if you were working a finesse jig along the bottom, another top tactic at this time, you’d be working the bait slowly and not consider it foreign. That’s the mindset you need to be in.
Common early spring settings for opting for a hard jerkbait include rocky, relatively shallow flats next to deeper water in a smallmouth river. Or a gravel point extending out from the mouth of a bay or cove on a lake or reservoir. Basically, a potential feeding flat/point in three to six feet of water near deeper water where bass might have wintered.
Conditions play a big part. Sunny days are often more productive jerkbait days than cloudy ones. Afternoons over mornings. Scenarios in which the water is warming, inspiring bass to move shallow.
Since the retrieve is a slow one, not conducive to covering the water, it’s often best to play the odds and keep the bait in the prime zone. For instance, if you’re holding the boat in deeper water, casting over a flat, consider winding the bait in for the next cast after it’s cleared the shallows. But to keep the fish honest, occasionally fish the bait over open water in case there are fish suspended in the warm surface layer.
A 4- to 5-inch hard jerkbait is the norm for early season use. Experiment with color as hot patterns such as clown can trigger bites, especially from smallmouth. Also, tailor lure design with the depth being fished as some models are suited for two to four feet of water, others slightly deeper.