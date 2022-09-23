Members of the Penns Manor Class of 1972 met Sept. 3 at the Clymer Fire Hall to celebrate their 50th class reunion.
The day began with a tour of the high school by Tom Huber. The group was very impressed with all the improvements and renovations that have taken place over the years.
Social hour began at 5 p.m. Blue and white decorations and a large Penns Manor banner decorated the hall. Appetizers were available. Committee members had tables for class members to look and reflect upon. The tables included a memorial table dedicated to those who had gone before, a military table for those who had served, one for our frontline workers and a table of high school mementos and memories.
The guest of honor was a former teacher of the class, Arnold Haberkorn. Dinner was served at 6 p.m. A catered turkey dinner by Dietman’s Catering was enjoyed by all and a celebratory cake and desserts made by the committee were also served.
Class members from Oregon, North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa were in attendance and the evening was one of friendship, laughter and great memories for the class.