Daphne, 3, spayed German shepherd mix. Her sister Raven is also available for adoption.
Latest News
- Rookie Hayes homers to lead Pirates to 9-2 win over Marlins
- PGC sets new rules for CWD
- IUP hires former major leaguer to coach baseball
- HS amateur in contention at midpoint of US Women's Open
- Pet 2
- Pet 1
- Minor league pitcher stable in hospital after liner to head
- Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Norman 'Luke' H. Lewandowski
- Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Blairsville-Saltsburg School District
- Clymer incident ends with two arrests
- ATV rider killed near Blairsville
- Bernard 'Buddy' Greene Jr.
- Family escapes laundry room blaze
- Westmoreland County couple faces charges after chase ends with crash
- Janice L. Bender
- George E. Brocius
- Late Deaths
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.