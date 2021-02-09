Despite the month of February being a short one, it can be long in anticipation.
Planning for an upcoming adventure is best done well in advance so that the adventure itself is all it can be. Many of the western states are now accepting big game license applications or soon will be. As demand for such species as elk and mule deer has increased, so has the demand for such tags. Often it can take several years of applying before a tag is received. It is often said that the anticipation is greater than the participation, but rarely is the anticipation period given the credit it deserves.
Preparing for an adventure is often more exciting than the actual hunt itself and a perfect wintertime activity. Maps provide a great way to learn a new area without ever leaving home and should be given some consideration this offseason. As snow continues to fall, the chance is there to scout an area on maps and then explore it in person at the perfect time. Snow allows for the habitat, terrain and animal populations all to be seen in a better light.
Those with kids should begin considering the kids day for trout fishing scheduled March 27. The majority of approved trout streams and lakes will be stocked in advance of this opener. To confirm whether or not a water received trout, stocking information is once again available on the PFBC website. While the season is still over a month away, it is never too soon to begin building excitement for the opening day. Obtaining all of the essentials this month will help alleviate any stress related to shortages while allowing excitement to grow in the young anglers.
Consideration of the weather should be given, as it has the chance to be on the cold side. Practicing casting and reeling in is something that can be done at home on dry ground.
Such practice could damage fishing line, and new line should be spooled prior to the actual fishing. With all of the anticipation involved and the chances of starting or maintaining an annual tradition, I would encourage anglers to get the youth out for the opener regardless of conditions. Memories can be made quickly and, if only on the water for an hour, the kids will have had a chance at catching the big one. With plenty of trout available, waiting until the middle of the day when temperatures are at their warmest will help the kids enjoy it more.
Turkey season is still months away, yet many hunters are already looking forward to it. Southern states start off turkey season earlier in the year, allowing a hunter to get a jump start on the season.
In general non-resident turkey tags are modestly priced and a vacation to a warmer destination already engulfed in spring sounds is something to consider. Mastering a new call before opening day or patterning a new shotgun choke tube both are fun activities.
The current ammunition shortage is troublesome and could make it tough to find turkey loads, much less a variety of them. If you are forced to switch brands, patterning the new shells before the hunt is recommended, as each varies.
Those who only use their turkey gun for turkey hunting should consider a few practice sessions to work out any gun handling cobwebs.
Affordable practice rounds can be used for these sessions, as it is more about the shot than the pattern. Shooting from positions that you hunt from is the best way to improve your shot and swing.