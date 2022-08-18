WHITE TOWNSHIP
More retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have an investigation ongoing into two more retail theft incidents at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Both incidents were reported from July 10.
In one, $66.72 in groceries was taken.In the other, $42.82 in groceries were taken.
ARMAGH
DUI-alcohol
A 53-year-old Blairsville area man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop on Monday at 2:52 p.m. along Tinkcom Street and Route 56 East.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the man had been the subject of a bulletin issued from prior domestic incident.
Charges before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. are pending blood test results.