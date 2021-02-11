WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI, alcohol
An Indiana man, 54, was placed under arrest on Feb. 3 at 12:38 a.m. along Wayne Avenue by state police for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Further action is pending lab analysis and no docket was available on the state courts website regarding the suspect.
DUI, drugs and alcohol
State police said a Punxsutawney man, 24, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance after his vehicle struck a guiderail along Oakland Avenue and U.S. Route 422 near Walmart. The incident occurred on Jan. 23 at 8:05 p.m. Troopers said charges are pending lab analysis.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI, drugs
An Indiana man, 30, was suspected of driving while impaired and possession of unspecified drugs following a traffic stop Jan. 8 on Route 56 at Edgewood Lane, state police reported today. Charges have not yet been filed.
Assault
Timmy Betts, of Seward, was charged with simple assault and harassment for his role in a domestic disturbance Jan. 11 on Plowman Road, state police reported today. Betts, 35, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing March 1 in Clymer District Court.
o o o
State police charged Kristin Lamb, 42, of Seward, with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after troopers responded to a domestic squabble at 56 Chestnut St. at 10:39 p.m. Jan. 11.
According to a report released today, troopers also cited Justin Lamb, 37, with a summary count of harassment. Court proceedings for both are scheduled for March 15 at Clymer District Court.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI, drug offense
A 55-year-old man from Black Lick wrecked a Kia Sedona on School House Road at Palmerton Road at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 20 and was suspected of being intoxicated, state police said today.
Online court records show charges have not yet been charged.
o o o
State police suspected a Blairsville man, 21, of being inebriated and violating a firearms law after troopers investigated a traffic accident Jan. 26 on Old Indiana Road, according to a report released today. No charges have yet been filed.
Assault
Jared Bellman, 23, of Saltsburg, was charged by state police with child welfare endangerment, simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic scuffle with a 26-year-old Saltsburg woman on Feb. 2 in a vehicle traveling on Route 119 near Route 22.
The woman, who was suspected of driving under the influence while pregnant, has not yet been charged.
Jared Bellman faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 22 in Clymer District Court.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole a spotlight, a Dewalt brand cordless drill and a box full of tools from 1226 Stewart Hollow Road, state police reported. Troopers withheld the name of a Homer City man who reported the theft on Tuesday.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Theft
An Iselin man told state police that someone stole an Xbox game console worth $200 from his residence along Green Street between 8 a.m. and 7:43 p.m. Feb. 4.
SHELOCTA
Drug offense
State police said an 18-year-old woman from Medina, Ohio, and a 19-year-old woman from Doylestown, Ohio, were discovered in possession of THC vapes, edible forms of THC, some marijuana and related items at 5:55 a.m. Saturday in a snow-covered car parked behind the CoGo convenience store along Route 422. Charges have not yet been filed.
SEWARD, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Credit card theft
A 19-year-old Seward man told state police at Greensburg of credit card fraud that was reported Jan. 9 at 3:39 p.m.
The victim said he lost $740.79. Troopers said the investigation continued.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
An Indiana woman, 40, told state police at Indiana that she was scammed out of $1,200 by an unknown individual who supposedly was selling her an all-terrain vehicle.
She told troopers she was to use eBay gift cards and purchased them for $1,200, but did not get the vehicle when she went to an address along Airport Road. The woman said the transaction took place using Facebook Marketplace.