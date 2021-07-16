Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance for Indiana County
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
SECTION 1. TITLE
The title of this ordinance shall be known as the “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance,” or “SASO.”
SECTION 2. FINDINGS
The people of Indiana County, Pennsylvania, find and declare:
A. By ratifying the United States Constitution, the People of the several states created the federal government and authorized it to exercise only a few expressly defined powers.
B. The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America states, “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed”;
C. The Tenth Amendment, reserves to the several States basic police powers, and reserves to the citizens the right to decide on most matters which concern their enjoyment of their lives, liberty, and property;
D. Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania states: “All men are born equally free and independent, and have certain inherent and indefeasible rights, among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, of acquiring, possessing and protecting property and reputation, and of pursuing their own happiness.”
E. Article I, Section 21 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania states: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned;”
F. The right of the people to keep and bear arms is further protected from infringement by State and Local Governments under the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.
G. The Supreme Court of the United States of America in District of Columbia v. Heller, 504 U.S. 570 (2008) recognized the individual’s right to keep and bear arms, as protected by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America. Justice Antonin Scalia’s prevailing opinion in that case stated that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess and use a firearm for lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home;
H. Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America states, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”;
I. In McDonald v. City of Chicago, 561 U.S. 742 (2010), the United States Supreme Court determined that the Second Amendment to the Constitution was made applicable to the States under the Fourteenth Amendment;
J. The right of states to be free from the commandeering hand of the federal government was recognized by the United States Supreme Court in Printz v. United States, 521 U.S. 898 (1997), where the Court held: “The Federal Government may neither issue directives requiring the States to address particular problems, nor command the States’ officers, or those of their political subdivisions, to administer or enforce a federal regulatory program.” The anti-commandeering principles recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court in Printz v. United States were predicated upon the advice of James Madison, in Federalist No. 46, who anticipated “a refusal to cooperate with officers of the Union” in response to either unconstitutional federal measures or constitutional but unpopular federal measures;
K. Therefore, the right to keep and bear arms is a pre-existing, individual right that shall not be infringed; and all local, state, and federal acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations in violation of the Second Amendment are void; Local governments have the legal authority and duty to refuse to cooperate with state and federal firearm laws that violate those rights and to proclaim a Second Amendment Sanctuary for law-abiding citizens in their cities and counties; Therefore, through the enactment of this document, Indiana County, Pennsylvania, is hereby a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
SECTION 3. PROHIBITIONS
A. Notwithstanding any other law, regulation, rule, or order to the contrary, no agent, department, employee, or official of Indiana County, a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, while acting in their official capacity, shall:
1. Knowingly and willingly participate in any way in the enforcement of any Unlawful Act, as defined herein, regarding personal firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.
2. Utilize any assets, Indiana County funds, or funds allocated by any entity to the County, in whole or in part, to engage in any activity that aids in the enforcement or investigation relating to an Unlawful Act as defined herein.
B. This ordinance does not constitute a regulation on the lawful ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms, ammunition, or ammunition components. Rather, this ordinance constitutes a denial of a federal or state power to regulate such matters.
SECTION 4. PENALTIES
A. An “Unlawful Act” shall consist of any federal or state act, law, order, rule, or regulation which bans or effectively bans, registers, or effectively registers, or limits the lawful use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition enacted, promulgated, or effective after December 31, 2020. Any such “Unlawful Act” is invalid in Indiana County and shall not be recognized by Indiana County, is specifically rejected by the voters of Indiana County, and shall be considered null, void, and of no effect in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, and this includes, but shall not be limited to the following:
1. Any tax, levy, fee, or stamp imposed on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition not common to all other goods and services on the purchase or ownership of those items by citizens;
2. Any registration or tracking of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition;
3. Any registration or tracking of the owners of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition;
4. Any act forbidding the possession, ownership, or use or transfer of any type of firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition by citizens of the legal age of eighteen and over, other than pursuant to federal law background check requirements for transfers or purchases through FFL dealers;
5. Any act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from citizens;
6. Any prohibition, regulation, and/or use restriction related to ownership or the constitutionally guaranteed lawful use or carry of non-fully automatic firearms; and
7. Any prohibition, regulation, and/or use restriction limiting hand grips, stocks, flash suppressors, bayonet mounts, magazine capacity, clip capacity, internal capacity, bump stocks, suppressors, or types of ammunition available for sale, possession or use by citizens.
B. Anyone within the jurisdiction of Indiana County, Pennsylvania, accused to be in violation of this ordinance may be sued in the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County, Pennsylvania for declaratory and injunctive relief, damages, and attorneys’ fees. Neither sovereign nor official or qualified immunity shall be an affirmative defense in cases pursuant to this section.
C. Any peace officer may enforce this ordinance.
D. An offense against this ordinance is a violation of 16 Pa. C.S. § 509 (c-d), with a maximum fine of $600, imprisonment for not more than ten days, or both.
E. Exceptions:
1. The protections provided to citizens by this ordinance do not apply to persons who are prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law or permanently prohibited from possessing firearms under the laws of this Commonwealth pursuant to conviction in a criminal court.
2. This ordinance is not intended to prohibit or affect in any way the prosecution of any crime for which the use of, or possession of, a firearm is an aggregating factor or enhancement to an otherwise independent crime.
3. This ordinance does not permit or otherwise allow the possession of firearms in locations where possession of firearms is prohibited under federal law or the laws of this Commonwealth.
4. This ordinance does not prohibit individuals in Indiana County from voluntarily participating in assisting in permitting, licensing, registration, or other processing of applications for a License to Carry Firearms, a PICS check, or other firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition licensing or registration processes that may be required by law.
SECTION 5. SEVERABILITY
A. The provisions of this act are hereby declared to be severable, and if any provision of this act or the application of such provision to any person or circumstance is declared invalid for any reason, such declaration shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this act.
SECTION 6. EFFECTIVE DATE
A. The effective date of this ordinance, The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, or SASO, shall be immediately upon approval by the Indiana County Commissioners.