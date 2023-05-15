For the May 16 primaries, the Indiana Gazette reached out to each of the nine candidates on the ballot for the River Valley School District Board of Directors, with seven questions regarding their goals as school board members.
Of the nine candidates, six responded. These were their responses:
1. Why are you running for River Valley school board?
Sarah Rittenour — Region 1, Blairsville: I am running because I have a young child within the district. I believe that I can be an advocate for not only my child, but all the students in the district.
Luke E. Faust — Region 1, Blairsville: The board needs change and new views and ideas. My children never wore red and white or orange and black. In our household it is River Valley. The fight for the education of our children is just beginning. Win or lose the election, you will see me speaking at board meetings. Being elected to the board may just make the fight for education a little simpler.
Amie DePrimio — Region 2, Middle Ground: I am running for River Valley School board because I feel if I would like to see change. I have to put in the effort to help make the change.
Sofija Stevens — Region 2, Middle Ground: For the protection, education and care of our students.
Beverly Kusma Caranese — Region 3, Saltsburg: I first ran for school board in 2007 to ensure equity for all students in the district. If re-elected, I will continue to do that.
Tawnya Satler — Region 3, Saltsburg: I am running for the River Valley school board with hopes to help bring some unity among the board members. I want to work with all the board members and bring fresh ideas to the table that will provide for the best educational opportunities for all students within our district. There are no sides any longer, and the board, as a whole, needs to start acting that way.
2. What changes, if any, do you hope to bring to the district if elected?
Rittenour: My hope is to bring an unbiased opinion to the board. I hope to see new safety measures and equipment put into place at both campuses. I’d like to review the transportation costs and routes and ensure students are not spending excessive amounts of time on a bus. I’d also like to revisit why the pre-K program is only offered at the Saltsburg campus. I also hope to learn more about the curriculum being taught and to grow the STEAM Academy in a responsible way.
Faust: I would adjust the district’s use of educational data and assessment to better drive curricular decision-making. I would also want to investigate how we can better suit the needs of all constituents in the district. While I feel the consolidation was necessary, the bullish way it was done permanently scarred parts of the district, and I would like to evaluate those scars and see how we can best heal as ONE community. I would continue to grow the STEAM Academy because this is education of the future.
DePrimio: My main goal is to bring this district together. I want to change the “us vs. them” mindset and make us a “we.”
Stevens: Whatever changes we decide on as a community will be consistent with the organization’s underlying needs and values. They will be clearly communicated and voted on.
Caranese: Accountability and transparency to all stakeholders who have a vested interest in the district.
Satler: I would like to see the addition of an elementary art program, taught by certified art teachers instead of the regular classroom teachers at both the Saltsburg Elementary School and Blairsville Elementary School. If the district is putting so much money into the STEAM Academy (which I am in total agreement with), then I believe that the components of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) should be implemented at the elementary level. I would also like to see more of an emphasis put on science and social studies in the younger grades.
3. What are your goals and plans if you’re elected?
Rittenour: If elected, my main goal is to ensure that student, parent and community input is heard and considered as the board makes decisions. I would like to limit transportation times for students. I would also implore the board to explore all viable options when looking at large spending decision, and ensure overall fiscal transparency.
Faust: I am excited for the challenge of bringing this board together for the same common goal. This goal is not about a town, it is about the education of every child in any town. One other goal that coincides with my vision for developing River Valley into one of the top schools in the state is to make sure we have the best, most well-trained teachers in the state. Another large goal I have is to increase safety in a way that from when our children leave our front door until they return, they are so safe we do not have to think twice.
DePrimio: I want to move our district forward and increase opportunities for our students while being focused on fiscal responsibility.
Stevens: To bring the communities together for the betterment of our students. To create a safe space for healthy and respectful debate. To assure the safety of our schools and students. To not raise taxes for our taxpayers.
Caranese: My goal, if re-elected, is for all students to experience a quality education and to be sure that the education we offer meets the needs of each student.
Satler: My main goal, if elected, would be to help make all of the schools within our district the best they can possibly be by providing the best educational tools and opportunities for all of the children of the communities that the River Valley School District services.
4. Do you have experience working on prior boards? If so, what boards and for how long?
Rittenour: I have not been on any other boards prior to running for this election.
Faust: I am on the Blairsville Little League board and served on the Burrell Township Library board for a short time.
DePrimio: I was the Saltsburg Elementary PTA secretary for 4 years.
Stevens: I have not been on any prior school boards. I have been the secretary for our elementary basketball boosters program for the past two years.
Caranese: I have had the privilege of serving the students and taxpayers in Saltsburg Borough, Conemaugh Township and Loyalhanna Township for the past 15 years.
Satler: Although I do not have any prior experience working on a school board, I have worked cooperatively on church boards over the past 25 years.
5. What is your experience working in education?
Rittenour: I do not have any prior experience working in education. However, I believe that what our board is lacking isn’t educational leaders, but leaders that are willing to be a voice for the students and taxpayers.
Faust: I have worked as an educator for 15 years (and) have a doctorate degree in educational administration and leadership. I student taught in English education in Morgantown, W.Va. From there, I was hired at IUP as a developmental educator. I’ve served as an assistant dean (five years) and department chair for the past three, have worked with and consulted with multiple school districts on college readiness and (have) recruited and helped students all over Pennsylvania.
DePrimio: I don’t have any official experience working in education but have been very active in the PTA and have volunteered my time at school events.
Stevens: I attended Clarion University for education, regrettably finishing in communications. I have been a nanny for multiple families while I was attending college and working multiple jobs. I have always shown relentless determination for the safety and education of our children.
Caranese: My experience in working in education as a member of the school board has been challenging. We need to have a vision for student achievement. Ensure the safety and well-being of every student. Bullying is also a very serious concern. Listening to principals and teachers who are the backbone of the district is vital to be successful.
Satler: I have a B.S. in Elementary Education from IUP. I have taught preschool for 30 years. The last nine years of my career have been spent teaching the children of Saltsburg, and surrounding communities, at the Kindernook Preschool at the Saltsburg Presbyterian Church in Saltsburg.
6. How do you plan to deal with board conflict if elected?
Rittenour: I believe that conflict is essential for any group to be constructive. If elected, I will share my opinions respectfully and I hope to be met with the same respect from others on the board.
Faust: I have been trained in conflict resolution by a professional mediator. Conflict is usually caused by misunderstanding. Clear lines of communication will help resolve conflict before it starts. From there, a true understanding of all sides of a situation is needed before a resolution can be found.
DePrimio: I plan to deal with conflict on the board the same way I deal with conflict in life, with respect, patience and fairness.
Stevens: I will use one of my favorite quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” We have to be the light, lifting each other up with love and unity in our schools and on our board.
Caranese: Board conflict is very common on this board. I feel if there was more transparency and accountability it would serve the district much better. The code of conduct needs improvement.
Satler: If elected, I plan to have an open mind while working with all of the board members. Everyone has different ideas of how things should be done, and we need to keep that in mind while making decisions.
7. How do you plan to serve both the Blairsville and Saltsburg communities if elected?
Rittenour: In my opinion, this is probably one the strongest points in my campaign. I grew up and attended the Saltsburg campus. I currently have siblings in Saltsburg. I am a parent and taxpayer in Blairsville. I see and understand both sides of this consolidated district.I am not biased and I want to bring that mentality to the River Valley School Board.
Faust: I am excited at the opportunity to continue bringing these communities together for our children who have proven in the past two years that things are better together. Perhaps this challenge of two sides could be solved if we just listened to the children who are thriving in our district. My love for education and its ability to be the catalyst for greatness far supersedes my allegiance to any town.
DePrimio: What is best for River Valley School District will be my top priority.
Stevens: To always provide a positive school environment, sufficient extracurricular activities, and community involvement for both Saltsburg and Blairsville together.
Caranese: I plan on serving the Saltsburg and Blairsville communities like I always have — by providing equal opportunities for all the students in this district.
Satler: I would like to create a group of parents, teachers and community members that could brainstorm ideas to create a sense of unity between the two communities. I would like to hold events in both towns that would bring the two great towns together. When the students see adults getting along with one another, it sets a positive example for them to follow. I would like to honor the notable history of both junior-senior high schools while keeping the current students in mind as we continue to move forward into our shared future.
