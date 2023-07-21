The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club is hosting the inaugural Indoor Flea Market on July 29 at the First Christian Church on Fifth and Water Streets, Indiana. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for sale.
Parking is available in the church parking lot or along Water Street. All are welcome as club members sell old and new treasures to make room for more. Items include glassware, collectibles, household goods, pet items, holiday decorations and much more.
