A brief rain shower rolled into Indiana late Sunday afternoon, producing this rainbow that could be seen along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana. The brief storm dropped less than 0.10 of an inch of rain, but was just just enough to cause a visual distortion of the short-lived colorful spectacle.
Rainbow over Indiana
- By Jen Woomer jwoomer@indianagazette.net
