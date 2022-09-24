The Highlands Golden Rams started slow in the first half but dominated Indiana in the second half, handing the Indians their second straight shutout, 31-0, in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
For the second week in a row, Indiana sputtered offensively against a quality opponent. The Indians (2-3) entered the week with key injuries on the offensive line and with running back Liam McFarlane starting in place of injured quarterback Trevor Smith.
“I felt like our offense was pressing too much in the first half,” Highlands coach Matt Bonislawski said. “We just came off of a big win last week against North Catholic, and our kids were amped up at the start of the game. We were missing assignments, but in the second half, we regained our focus and composure. I was really proud of the way our defense played.”
The first quarter was a battle of field possession with each team managing one first down. The two big plays were an interception by Highlands’ Rondeal Hewlett and a 71-yard touchdown run by Highlands running back Luke Bombalski.
Indiana’s defense bounced back in the second quarter, holding Highlands to just a field goal. Indiana’s James Mill had a nice, high-point interception of quarterback Chandler Thimons. Indiana seemed to have the momentum heading into half-time and were only down 10-0.
“We fought hard in the first half,” Mill said. “We came out too slow on offense in the second half and failed to execute our plays.”
The second half was all Highlands (4-0) with workhorse running back Luke Bombalksi punching it in from 4 yards at the start of the half. Highlands’ offense was firing on all cylinders, even mixing in some wildcat, with an amazing half played by running back Aaron Randolph. He had a 54-yard rushing touchdown, and on defense, Randolph he an interception, which he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.
The Highlands defense played tremendous all night. McFarlane was under duress the entire night, and when he did get the ball out to his receivers, they were tightly covered. McFarlane went 3-for-16 with two interceptions. Running back Garrison Dougherty struggled to find any daylight, rushing 11 times for 17 yards.
“We have to celebrate and build on some of the things we did well, take small steps, execute better, hold our players accountable and fix some things,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said.
“Injuries played a part tonight,” McFarlane said, “but that’s no excuse. Our mentality is next man up. Some younger guys got opportunities. We’re a young team, and we are putting together the building blocks for the future.”
Wright didn’t have any updates on the injured players, including linemen Alek Clark and Adam Clark.
Next up for Indiana is an away game against Kiski Area.