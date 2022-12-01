The last time Ernie McCook came to Indiana, he had a miserable trip.
On a cold, windy and rainy afternoon at Miller Stadium, his Shepherd Rams lost to host IUP in the PSAC championship game and saw its hopes for home-field advantage in the playoffs washed away in the storm.
Yet McCook, Shepherd’s fifth-year head coach, is probably excited to be coming back to town just three weeks after that depressing 24-21 defeat to the Crimson Hawks. His team gets a shot at redemption when it takes on IUP again, this time in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
“I won’t say it was a good thing,” McCook said of the Nov. 5 loss. “I thought it was a bad thing for us. You play to win every game you play. It was a disappointing loss for us, but our kids did rebound.”
While there was a lot to play for in first meeting, there’s even more on the line in the rematch, which will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Miller Stadium. The winner claims the Super Region One crown and advances to the national semifinals; the loser packs up the gear and looks ahead to next season.
“After that game, we were hoping we’d still be able to advance to regional championship game,” McCook said. “We knew (IUP) would be there at the end. They’re the No. 1 team in the region for a reason.”
McCook said he thinks his team is the decided underdog in the rematch, even though the Rams lost by only a field goal and had opportunities to win the first game.
“The challenge we’re going to have is we’re playing a really good football team that’s well-coached,” he said. “We have to try to build some confidence early that we can play with IUP. I think our kids are excited to play. But they have a great team. They really do. I’m very impressed with what they have.”
While IUP (10-1) has played an opponent twice in the same season seven times before, it has only happened once before for the Rams (12-1). After losing to Kutztown in the fourth week of the 2021 regular season, Shepherd gained revenge by ousting the Golden Bears in the Super Region One championship game, with quarterback Tyson Bagent’s “Hail Mary” pass to Alex Wetzel on the game’s final play sealing the win.
IUP coach Paul Tortorella has some experience to lean on because only five years ago, during his first year as head coach, he guided the Crimson Hawks to two wins over West Chester in a three-week span. Being that the games were so close together, he and his staff put together a plan based on what they had seen in the first meeting, and what they could do differently.
“We didn’t change a lot,” Tortorella said, “but we put some wrinkles in.”
McCook and the Rams didn’t have the same luxury last year because the first game with Kutztown was early in the season and the Golden Bears were a different team in December than they had been in September. He doesn’t believe the IUP team he sees Saturday afternoon will be much different than the one he saw three weeks ago.
“I’m sure we’ll see some differences from IUP,” he said. “They expect things to be different from us. But they have a formula for them to be successful. They’re playing well, so why change?”
The Rams enter the game fresh off a 37-27 win over Slippery Rock in the second round and a narrow 16-13 victory over New Haven (Conn.) in the first round. Prior to losing to IUP in the PSAC championship game, Shepherd had reeled off 10 straight wins, going from a season-opening non-conference drubbing of Southern Connecticut to a sweep of PSAC crossover and East Division games.
Shepherd enters the game averaging PSAC bests in scoring offense (40.5 points per game), total offense (512.9 yards per game), rushing offense (182.8 ypg.) and passing offense (330.2 ypg.). Although the Shepherd defense has given up a decent amount of yardage, the Rams are tied for the top spot in points per game allowed, at 16.2
But against IUP, everything that had gone right for the Rams all season seemed to go wrong. Bagent, the quarterback who won the Harlon Hill Trophy last season as the best player in all of Division II, threw two costly interceptions and might have had a third one that IUP safety Jaheim Howard dropped on the first play of the game. Tailback Ronnie Brown, one of the most dynamic players in the land, had only 69 yards of offense. And the Shepherd defense, which had been strong all year against the run, couldn’t stop IUP’s tandem of Dayjure Stewart and Adam Houser, who combined for 180 yards.
All that happened with IUP’s best player, wide receiver Duane Brown, sidelined with a knee injury.
“We’ll have to make more plays,” McCook said. “IUP played a really good football game. They didn’t turn the ball over and we had two interceptions. They played a flawless football game.”
One of the biggest factors was the weather. Bagent’s receivers dropped several passes in the rain, including one by Max Fisher on fourth-and-2 at the Rams’ 16-yard line in the fourth quarter. But McCook said he doesn’t think the conditions had much to do with his team losing.
“The weather was the weather,” he said. “Both teams played in it. IUP was able to execute at a higher level in the weather than we were that day. There are challenges with it, but it’s no excuse. IUP was able to throw the ball and catch the ball.”
The early forecast for Saturday is calling for some rain and strong winds, which likely isn’t good news for the Rams. But Tortorella doesn’t think any outside factors will have much impact on the outcome of the game.
“At the end of the day, the team that plays the best, that’s more physical, that doesn’t make mistakes, that doesn’t turn the ball over, will win,” he said. “No matter what the X’s and O’s are, whoever executes is going to win the game.”